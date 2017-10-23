T-Mobile iPhone X trade-in limited to iPhones, $300 top credit

It’s another iPhone X pre-order trade-in deal story, the third in one day. We first saw Sprint’s top offer of up to $350 in credits for a $999 iPhone. Verizon was taking in more models, though the discounts were varied and narrower, maxing out at $300.

T-Mobile’s pace seems to drag behind even Big Red’s. From 3am Eastern on Friday, October 27, customers can give up an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6 or 6 Plus in good condition that’s been fully paid off and get up to $300 in bill credits over two years if they purchase an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X.

For the fastest growing wireless carrier in the United States, it seems a shame to exclude owners of older iPhones and Android devices from this deal. Analysts predicting a “supercycle” in iPhone X sales will see a dent here.

On a standard EIP, customers will need to pay $279.99 down for a 64GB iPhone X and $429.99 down for a 256GB model. After that, it’s 24 monthly payments of $30. JUMP! On Demand lessees, who have the ability to upgrade once every 30 days, can pay nothing down for a 64GB iPhone X and $41.56 per month. The heftier 256GB variant will cost $429.99 down and $24 per month.

Regardless of purchasing option, anyone who buys an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X from T-Mobile will have the option to end their current EIP, trade in their device and upgrade to the newest iPhone after half the balance is paid off. This, in turn, will start a new EIP.

Shortly after the September Apple event, T-Mobile also teased a free data deal for the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular for those who made a trade-in and committed to an iPhone X.