Sprint iPhone X sales prepped with up to $350 doles for trade-ins
A 64GB iPhone X might sound more reasonable at $649 than $999. Sprint is out of the gate with one of the first “offers” — just like with the iPhone 8 — by opening up the trade-in window for the phone, which will go on pre-order Friday at 3am Eastern.
As long as deal takers fully own the following phones in good, working condition, you can turn them in and get $350 off an 18-month lease.
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- Pixel
- Pixel XL
- Moto Z2 Force
- Moto Z2 Play
- Moto Z Droid
- Moto Z Force Droid
- Moto Z Play
- BlackBerry KEYone
- HTC U11
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy S7 edge
- Galaxy Note 5
- LG V20
- LG G6
- LG G5
After 12 months, customers can upgrade to the next big iPhone for free.
The monthly cost is $22.22 for 18 months with a buy-to-own option after that either through a lump sum payment or six more monthly payments. In either case, the ownership gap is approximately $250.
The carrier will also price match — though only through a prepaid debit card — a competing offer from a national network within 14 days of purchase.