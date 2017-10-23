iOS

Sprint iPhone X sales prepped with up to $350 doles for trade-ins

A 64GB iPhone X might sound more reasonable at $649 than $999. Sprint is out of the gate with one of the first “offers” — just like with the iPhone 8 — by opening up the trade-in window for the phone, which will go on pre-order Friday at 3am Eastern.

As long as deal takers fully own the following phones in good, working condition, you can turn them in and get $350 off an 18-month lease.

  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • Pixel
  • Pixel XL
  • Moto Z2 Force
  • Moto Z2 Play
  • Moto Z Droid
  • Moto Z Force Droid
  • Moto Z Play
  • BlackBerry KEYone
  • HTC U11
  • Galaxy S8
  • Galaxy S8+
  • Galaxy S7
  • Galaxy S7 edge
  • Galaxy Note 5
  • LG V20
  • LG G6
  • LG G5

After 12 months, customers can upgrade to the next big iPhone for free.

The monthly cost is $22.22 for 18 months with a buy-to-own option after that either through a lump sum payment or six more monthly payments. In either case, the ownership gap is approximately $250.

The carrier will also price match — though only through a prepaid debit card — a competing offer from a national network within 14 days of purchase.

