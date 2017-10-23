A 64GB iPhone X might sound more reasonable at $649 than $999. Sprint is out of the gate with one of the first “offers” — just like with the iPhone 8 — by opening up the trade-in window for the phone, which will go on pre-order Friday at 3am Eastern.

As long as deal takers fully own the following phones in good, working condition, you can turn them in and get $350 off an 18-month lease.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Pixel

Pixel XL

Moto Z2 Force

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

BlackBerry KEYone

HTC U11

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy Note 5

LG V20

LG G6

LG G5

After 12 months, customers can upgrade to the next big iPhone for free.

The monthly cost is $22.22 for 18 months with a buy-to-own option after that either through a lump sum payment or six more monthly payments. In either case, the ownership gap is approximately $250.

The carrier will also price match — though only through a prepaid debit card — a competing offer from a national network within 14 days of purchase.