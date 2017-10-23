As new as HMD Global is to the hyper-competitive mobile phone industry (and the business world in general), you have to give credit to the Finnish company founded just last year for keeping busy and constantly making headlines.

Of course, the new generation of Nokia-branded handsets hasn’t only attracted positive media attention, but for every negative story, HMD somehow manages to come out with a flurry of exciting news for budget-focused audiences worldwide.

Today’s information on the impending entry-level Nokia 2 is technically not official yet, but it’s probably just a matter of time until the price point prematurely revealed by a trusted US retailer will gain formal confirmation.

With a massive 4,000mAh battery still tipped as this 4.7-incher’s key selling point, but a humble 1GB RAM purportedly also in tow, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-powered Nokia 2 is expected to cost a measly $99 stateside.

Local sales should begin no later than next month, according to credible inside intel, and the fact the device is officially coming to North America is about as pleasant to hear as that crazy low MSRP. The Nokia 6 is the brand’s lone existing Android soldier widely available in the US right now.

Meanwhile, in case you needed further confirmation the ultra-high-end Nokia 9 will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and protruding dual camera, a plausible photo of a product backplate has leaked from an assembly line revealing just that.

It remains to be seen if there’s time to unveil and release the 5.5-inch Snapdragon 835 powerhouse with thin screen borders and no headphone jack this year, or if perhaps the buzzworthy announcement will be pushed back to CES or MWC 2018.