Whether it will end the year in second or third place as far as global smartphone shipments are concerned, ahead or slightly behind unrivaled profit champion Apple, Huawei can definitely be proud of everything it has achieved during the first nine months of 2017.

Even without the ambitious Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, which are expected to significantly boost the Chinese company’s presence in key Western markets, as well as consolidate Huawei’s reputation as an industry innovator, the OEM managed to exceed 100 million unit shipments already.

That’s a 19 percent year-on-year increase in January – September performance, and operating revenue over the same timeframe expanded by a whopping 30 percent. It’s probably safe to assume 2016’s 140 million+ tally will be pushed higher overall after the holiday quarter is added in for a new all-time company record.

But regardless of its final 2017 financial results, Huawei is looking ahead with typical ambition bordering on madness, as CEO Richard Yu reckons both Samsung and Apple will ultimately be overtaken.

“That’s our destiny” and “nobody can stop us”, claims the flamboyant consumer business group exec, revealing a little secret device that may help accomplish that seemingly impossible goal.

There’s already a “working sample” of a mystery foldable Huawei phone in internal testing, but some design kinks still need to be ironed out before the dual-screen handset can see daylight in commercial form.

Namely, Huawei wants to get rid of a “small gap” residing between the two displays, although it’s unclear precisely what type of a “foldable” product the company is aiming for. Are we looking at a flexible affair similar to Samsung’s oft-delayed Galaxy X, or something easier to mass-manufacture, like the ZTE Axon M? Hopefully, we’ll find out by the end of 2018.