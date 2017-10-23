Even though LG didn’t technically manufacture the bulk of components found inside the Pixel 2 XL by iFixit’s DIY specialists, asking the Korea-based producers of the Nexus 4, 5 and 5X back for the making of a premium new “pure Google” phone may not have been the search giant’s best recent idea.

Following in the footsteps of an HTC-assembled Pixel XL with a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen from Samsung, the 6-inch Pixel 2 XL employs a relatively thin-bezeled LG P-OLED display that hasn’t been exactly well-received by reviewers and early adopters.

In addition to various complaints regarding color saturation, viewing angles and weird tints, the Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) panel has drawn plenty of criticism for what looks like a major burn-in issue.

Now, these things happen (unfortunately) rather often for smartphones sporting otherwise high-quality OLED screens, including the occasional Samsung flagship device that obviously uses in-house organic light-emitting diode technology.

But as Android Central Executive Editor and master reviewer Alex Dobie so eloquently puts it, that’s “some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use.”

That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017

The troubling part is numerous tech journalists who’ve received Pixel 2 XL units before the masses for testing purposes have reported seeing something similar (and similarly serious) over the past few days, prompting a standard response from Google, at least for now.

The company’s spokespeople ensure everyone worried about the phone’s “advanced POLED technology” that it’s been put “through extensive quality testing before launch.” Nonetheless, these reports are being “actively” investigated.

If you don’t know exactly what you’re looking at, it appears the software navigation buttons have “burned into” the 6-inch OLED screen of the Google Pixel 2 XL unusually fast, leaving (barely) visible traces at all times. You have to look closely to see the “ghost images”, but this is a problem that constantly gets worse once it crops up.

Let’s hope it’s not very widespread, and there’s at least a way to prevent it from extending any further.