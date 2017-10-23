Android

Divisive Essential Phone goes $200 off list to $499 unlocked bargain price

Contents
Advertisement

If you feared the much-hyped but oft-delayed Essential Phone would become super-hard to come by again after the first substantial discount available exclusively at Best Buy just a few days ago, Andy Rubin’s controversial startup company wants to assuage all your concerns today.

No reason to fret about a swift potential return to the “borderless” Android handset’s list price either, as Essential further lowered the official retail cost to a nice and palatable $499.

The total $200 markdown is valid both on the manufacturer’s website and over at Best Buy, for both “Black Moon” and “Pure White” unlocked variants. For some reason, Amazon is still charging $599, so at least at the moment, bargain hunters are better served elsewhere.

Despite a number of predictable shortcomings for a high-end mobile device from an inexperienced OEM, and rapidly declining appeal due to unfulfilled promises and heated competition, the Essential Phone definitely feels like a bargain at five Benjamins instead of six or seven.

Even if you don’t dig that screen cutout at the top, if you hold this bad boy in your hand, you’ll surely appreciate its compact form factor… for a technically extra-large 5.7-incher. The display resolution, processing power and RAM count are in line with today’s flagship standards, Android 8.0 Oreo is coming soon, and the dual rear cameras are constantly getting better with software updates.

Oh, and those who bought the Essential PH-1 before October 22, directly from the manufacturer, as well as Sprint, Best Buy or Amazon, can score a $200 “Friends & Family” discount on a future Essential.com purchase. That includes the Essential 360 Camera or an additional PH-1.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Best Buy
Source
Essential Blog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Android, Andy Rubin, Best Buy, Deals, Essential, Essential PH-1, Essential Phone, Essential Products, News, Sprint
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).