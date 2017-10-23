Even if you are absolutely certain of the US wireless service provider you intend to use your “next big” Samsung smartphone on, it’s generally a good idea to look around for solid third-party deals.

Amazon and Best Buy are your safest bets for regular discounts even on the world’s top-selling mobile devices, and if you’re not too keen on spending a small fortune outright, the latter retailer can also do monthly installments.

Verizon and AT&T subscribers, both existing and new, are currently looking at up to $250 savings with a Galaxy Note 8 activated on a device payment plan. The slightly older but still eye-catching Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are themselves available for between $200 and $250 off list prices from Best Buy, and the terms and conditions of all these special offers are very similar.

Perhaps the most attractive deal, likely valid for a limited time only, is a Verizon-locked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 fetching $28.58 instead of $39 a month for two years, which amounts to a grand total of around $686. Not exactly a bargain, but way better than $936.

The same goes for Verizon’s GS8 and S8+ from Best Buy, setting you back $19.58 and $23.58 a month for heavily discounted totals of $470 and $566 respectively.

With AT&T installment plans, you get lower but still respectable $200 markdowns across the board, which means you now have to cough up $24.99, $18.33 and $21.66 a month for 30 months for the Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8 Plus respectively, equating to $750, $550 and $650 in the long run.