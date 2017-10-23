Android

Best Buy shaves $250 off Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ with Verizon monthly installments, $200 for AT&T subscribers

Contents
Advertisement

Even if you are absolutely certain of the US wireless service provider you intend to use your “next big” Samsung smartphone on, it’s generally a good idea to look around for solid third-party deals.

Amazon and Best Buy are your safest bets for regular discounts even on the world’s top-selling mobile devices, and if you’re not too keen on spending a small fortune outright, the latter retailer can also do monthly installments.

Verizon and AT&T subscribers, both existing and new, are currently looking at up to $250 savings with a Galaxy Note 8 activated on a device payment plan. The slightly older but still eye-catching Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are themselves available for between $200 and $250 off list prices from Best Buy, and the terms and conditions of all these special offers are very similar.

Perhaps the most attractive deal, likely valid for a limited time only, is a Verizon-locked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 fetching $28.58 instead of $39 a month for two years, which amounts to a grand total of around $686. Not exactly a bargain, but way better than $936.

The same goes for Verizon’s GS8 and S8+ from Best Buy, setting you back $19.58 and $23.58 a month for heavily discounted totals of $470 and $566 respectively.

With AT&T installment plans, you get lower but still respectable $200 markdowns across the board, which means you now have to cough up $24.99, $18.33 and $21.66 a month for 30 months for the Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8 Plus respectively, equating to $750, $550 and $650 in the long run.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, AT&T, Best Buy, Deals, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, Samsung, Verizon
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).