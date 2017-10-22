iOS

Lower-cost iPhone X due in 2018, but who’s it for?

Contents
Advertisement

You can start making jokes about the iPhone SE X from today, but with rumors and speculation carrying great hopes for the performance of the $999 iPhone X this year, there’s now some intelligence speaking to an iPhone with a similar form factor next year of a lower-cost ilk.

The Economic Daily News out of Taiwan reports that the iPhone X, codenamed “Lisbon,” may be followed by something called “Hangzhou,” and analysts say that this could be a budget bid to bolster market share in China and India, two regions with dulling enthusiasm for Apple’s premium products — most of the competition is seen to be Huawei, OPPO and Xiaomi and all three manufacturers have traditionally play lean on margins.

If iPhone X production is seen to be keeping up with demand throughout the first half of 2018, Apple may still have quite the fiscal year to report to investors — the current one started this month. Parts manufacturers and assemblers may have to cope with multiple SKUs of different models, potentially overextending what’s already a fragile supply chain.

Already, there’s speculation about the product mix led by two iPhones with OLED displays and one with a more economical LCD in the iPhone X’s extended aspect ratio. There’s no word on if this device will be attuned for iPhone SE buyer types or if this is an alternative flagship — keep in mind that the iPhone SE cost $399 at launch and a new, regular iPhone model costed $649 prior to the iPhone 8.

There are plenty of details to be hammered out, if this phone that’s told to exist makes headway in development.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
17%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
17%
Hated It
17%
Via
Redmond Pie
Source
Economic Daily News
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iPhone SE, iPhone SE X, iPhone X, iPhone X SE, News, Pricing, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.