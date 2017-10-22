Android

In single spotlight, it’s HTC U11 Life over U11 Plus on November 2

In the second evleaks revelation about the HTC’s fall flagships this weekend, tech leaks journalist Evan Blass now claims that only one phone will be shown off at its November 2 event.

The HTC U11 Life, expected to be the company’s first Android One phone, will launch at the show and not the U11 Plus, what may be the Taiwanese manufacturer’s first device with a 2:1 display.

This U11 Life, much like Lenovo’s recently-launched Moto X4, is expected to serve the mid-range market with a Snapdragon 630 chipset, but more detail-capable 16-megapixel cameras on front and rear sides.

The company has released three models under its new ‘U’ series so far this year, one device under the older One moniker and one new entry-level Desire device. It had promised about six or seven new models.

