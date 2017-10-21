JerryRigEverything slams Pixel 2 durability

Once again, we’re talking about Zack Nelson’s JerryRigEverything channel on YouTube, but this time around, we’re playing around with the Pixel 2, Made by Google, but also really by HTC.

And with the design of the phone making some major changes from the original Pixel devices, Nelson (and subsequent YouTube commenters) tore into the hardware of this premium-class smartphone — after all, if it’s priced like an iPhone, shouldn’t it be righteously compared to an iPhone? His overall opinion is that “the king of Android phones” should be the most capable, have the best specifications and surpass stress tests in the hardware department.

In any case, while we’ll leave Nelson’s views out of our summary for the rushed below, we do encourage you to play the video back and give his points a think-over.