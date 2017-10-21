How many HTC U11 Plus specs can fit in an evleaks tweet?

What has been called “Ocean M” and “Ocean Master” and has been said to be seen in AutoCAD, in real life and in our imaginations has now been thoroughly put through the evleaks wringer.

Evan Blass put a plethora of specs for the HTC U11 Plus, expected out November 2, on his feed this morning.

The U11 Plus is expected to have a 2:1 LCD in quad HD territory spanning six inches across — despite the TENAA listing sticking it with a 16:9 display. It’s also nice to see the two big memory options of 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage get paired with microSD support, perhaps taking things up an extra 256GB or even 2TB. The Snapdragon 835 chipset, in lieu of Qualcomm putting out the Snapdragon 836, is to be expected for a flagship.

The 12-megapixel rear camera will have a f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash unit while an 8-megapixel sensor appears on the front — that’s a downgrade from the U11, at least in type.

Rounding things out, the 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support edges close to recent rumors of its 4,000mAh reach. The Edge Sense interface and BoomSound enhancements come back along with IP68 elements resistance.

An Android One device called the HTC U11 Life is also expected to debut at the same time as the U11 Plus. Both phones may launch with Android Oreo.