It took about eight seconds for us to boot into the phone for the first time and then we were on our way.

That’s how fast things were throughout the whole experience from data restoration to switching through apps. There’s plenty to like just from that. And then we get to the sadder parts like the imperfect portrait mode that’s been promoted to heck and back.

The demise of the headphone jack has given way to something positive: a USB-C headphone jack dongle that works everywhere. If only more accessory makers jumped on board with the Made for Google program.

