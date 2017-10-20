Well, this is odd. The fourth largest smartphone vendor in the US, according to independent Q2 2017 data, which was surprisingly deemed the driving force behind the market’s latest quarterly growth, has just launched a new Blade-series mid-ranger exclusive to Cricket Wireless.

That’s not the odd part, of course, but the ZTE Blade X unusually follows in the footsteps of its big brother, released on the same prepaid wireless service provider back in May. The 5.5-inch X is naturally cheaper than the 6-inch Blade X Max, though the latter only costs $130 right now after a $20 discount.

That makes the ZTE Blade X a measly 10 bucks cheaper than a larger, sharper, more powerful handset with twice the “little” guy’s 16GB internal storage space.

It sounds like Cricket might need to mark down the non-Max Blade X ASAP, even if the 5.5-incher’s spec sheet is not the worst we’ve ever seen at a $120 no-contract price point. You’re looking at a 720p display with Dragontrail Glass protection, quad-core Snapdragon 425 processing power, 2GB RAM, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 7.1.1 Nougat software, 13 and 5MP cameras, Dolby Audio sound technology, and a more than respectable 3,000 mAh battery rated for up to 23 hours of talk time autonomy.

Guess that’s what ZTE gets for sometimes offering too much at a crazy low MSRP.