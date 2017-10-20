30% off world’s 1st reversible micro USB cable

Do you struggle with plugging in your micro USB cord, often requiring you to turn the cord multiple times before it goes in properly? Now, there’s a solution for this headache — the MicFlip Reversible Micro USB Cable.

As the world’s first reversible Micro USB plug, the MicFlip is here to show the world that plugging in your phone or tablet should be fun and enjoyable. In fact, this 6-foot long cord will plug into your micro USB device on the very first try. What’s also cool is the incredibly durable nylon braided cord, meaning that it’ll never break or get tangled.

The MicFlip Reversible Micro USB Cable is currently 30% off, but we’re so confident that you’ll love it that you can get an additional 15% off with the code: SAVE15.