Made for Google accessory makers called out on special page

A special webpage for “Made for Google” accessories makers has been posted, showing off 22 partner companies in the program.

The program is thought to be akin to Apple’s programs for iPhone, iPad and other products where support, resources and requirements are communicated clearly to OEMs for accessories in return for this effective mark of approval. With Android’s growing emphasis on USB-C spec compliance, it’s expected that this is Google’s bid to curate electronic accessories as such.

The list includes the following:

AIAIAI

Belkin

Bellroy

Case-Mate

dbrand

Griffin

Incipio

InvisibleShield

Kate Spade

Libratone

LifeProof

Moment

Moshi

Oh Joy!

OtterBox

Panzer Glass

Power Support

Speck

Stuffcool

Tech21

The Mint Gardener

Under Armour

Off the list of manufacturers presented at the Google event are Anker, Monster and Urbanears.

These accessories should go best with the Made by Google devices like the Pixel 2.