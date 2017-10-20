Actual HTC U11 Plus pics crop up, alongside more U11 Life details and an update on U11 Oreo update
HTC has been making a lot of headlines lately, and just a small part of this rather unusual media attention derives from a Google deal that many of the Taiwanese company’s hardcore fans still fear might be the beginning of the end for in-house, own-brand smartphones.
But it’s precisely a non-Pixel device that bathes in the spotlight right now, in advance of a very likely November 2 announcement. The HTC U11 Plus appears to have just paid Tenaa a visit for Chinese regulatory purposes, revealing its true face… and sides… and back.
Although it looks decidedly less glamorous in real life than yesterday’s snazzy 3D renders, there’s no question about the identity of this big guy with relatively small bezels. China’s FCC equivalent lists the (not so) mysterious phone as the HTC 2Q4D200, which closely resembles a model number recently disclosed in early benchmarks.
If you need to refresh your memory, the U11 Plus is essentially a narrower U11 with significantly more screen real estate, a 2:1 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ resolution, rear-mounted fingerprint recognition, pre-installed Android 8.0 Oreo, and up to 6GB RAM.
Meanwhile, if you had any lingering question regarding the specs of the impending mid-range HTC U11 Life, a very credible source can supply all the answers. Everything from the 5.2-incher’s Android One program participation to a Snapdragon 630 SoC, 16MP rear and front cameras, Full HD screen resolution, 2600mAh battery and USonic audio technology is further confirmed, alongside the sad, sad absence of a headphone jack.
Finally, HTC is also in the limelight after promising an Android Oreo update for the “standard” U11 sometime in Q4. This is already reaching the “final stages of development”, according to another trusted tipster, likely heading out to consumers between November and early December. Pretty solid timeline, even though one or two OEMs could still beat HTC to the punch.