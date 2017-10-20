Google Home Mini smart speakers have started shipping to pre-order customers while Verizon, acting as a very privileged retail partner with Google, is now touting in-store availability. The $49.99 speakers are also available at Verizon’s website.

Big Red is also promoting JBL’s new Link series of Bluetooth speakers with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. The tower-esque Link 10, at $149.99, offers up to 5 hours of continuous playback while the Link 20, at $199.99, doubles that stamina. Both offer IPX7 water resistance. The Link 300, at $249.99, takes the form of a squished HomePod. All three speakers blend in dual-band Wi-Fi for stronger connections to bring on 24-bit and 96kHz sound.

As a bonus note, The Verge‘s Chris Welch reports that the Google-themed pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles have stopped selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at $31 above the Google Store’s retail price. Victra, a Verizon reseller, was responsible for the price hike. Google is apologizing and is giving rebates to pop-up store customers.