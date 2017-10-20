Better pictures of OnePlus 5T leak with 2:1 display in clear view

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei addressed the complete shortfall of OnePlus 5 units at its stores worldwide with a simple tweet.

Guess the OnePlus 5 was more popular than we thought… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 16, 2017

That doesn’t mean there won’t be more stock coming along, but it’s more likely that we’ll see a OnePlus 5T — said to be modeled after the OPPO F5 — come along soon. We now have fresh pictures out of Weibo and new specs as relayed through GizmoChina.

The main divide between the OPPO F5 and the OnePlus 5T is in the camera department: both have three cameras with at least one on each side, but the F5 has the extra one as a selfie supplement and the 5T, as seen above, puts it at the rear. The 2:1 display and bezel shapes are much alike, though.

Strictly speaking about the OnePlus 5T, the fingerprint sensor moves from the front (as on previous devices) to the rear, above the OnePlus logo. Both 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras may have OIS. The frontside camera is rated at 16 megapixels. The Snapdragon 835 will be the SoC of choice. The 3.5mm headphone jack may fall out of favor — subtle grille tips seen at the bottom of the phone’s rear indicate a simple speaker and USB-C setup.

The price for all of this may actually be in OnePlus 5 territory: Chinese buyers should expect to see something close to ¥2,999 or about $450.