Android

Verizon 5G plans don’t include mobile for 2018

Contents
Advertisement

Veriozn is working on making 5G happen, but not for its mobile network — it will be providing fixed, wireless broadband internet for home users, at least in the early stage.

CFO Matt Ellis told investors on its third quarter earnings call that wireless broadband trial data from 11 pilot cities will come later in the fourth quarter. But the focus won’t move to mobile in the near future.

In terms of the timing of mobile 5G, you know, it’s certainly not a 2018 activity […] We’ve seen a wide range of services that we will be able to offer on 5G. That’s why we’ve been so excited about it, frankly, and why we’ve put our shoulder behind getting the ecosystem to be faster on this than they otherwise would’ve been. And we look forward to offer those services in the years ahead.

The carrier announced its partnership with Qualcomm and Novatel on millimeter-wave 5G trials this week. We should note that bombastic competitor T-Mobile is looking to build the bulk of its 5G footprint in 2019.

Elsewhere, Verizon reported essentially no change in cash terms from last year. It grossed $31.72 billion and netted $3.74 billion. CEO Lowell McAdams claims that there was a 1 percent impact from the hurricanes affecting Texas and Florida this summer. 603,000 new postpaid connections came on this quarter — a 36 percent annual gain — with 139,000 prepaid connections as well — a two-thirds improvement. Total retail subscribership stands at 115.27 million. Earnings, adjusted to 98 cents per share, were on target.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Mobile World Live
Source
Verizon (48:58)
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
5G, business, carriers, earnings, News, revenue, US, Verizon
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.