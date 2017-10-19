Verizon 5G plans don’t include mobile for 2018

Veriozn is working on making 5G happen, but not for its mobile network — it will be providing fixed, wireless broadband internet for home users, at least in the early stage.

CFO Matt Ellis told investors on its third quarter earnings call that wireless broadband trial data from 11 pilot cities will come later in the fourth quarter. But the focus won’t move to mobile in the near future.

In terms of the timing of mobile 5G, you know, it’s certainly not a 2018 activity […] We’ve seen a wide range of services that we will be able to offer on 5G. That’s why we’ve been so excited about it, frankly, and why we’ve put our shoulder behind getting the ecosystem to be faster on this than they otherwise would’ve been. And we look forward to offer those services in the years ahead.

The carrier announced its partnership with Qualcomm and Novatel on millimeter-wave 5G trials this week. We should note that bombastic competitor T-Mobile is looking to build the bulk of its 5G footprint in 2019.

Elsewhere, Verizon reported essentially no change in cash terms from last year. It grossed $31.72 billion and netted $3.74 billion. CEO Lowell McAdams claims that there was a 1 percent impact from the hurricanes affecting Texas and Florida this summer. 603,000 new postpaid connections came on this quarter — a 36 percent annual gain — with 139,000 prepaid connections as well — a two-thirds improvement. Total retail subscribership stands at 115.27 million. Earnings, adjusted to 98 cents per share, were on target.