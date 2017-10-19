Sony Xperia XZ Premium Android Oreo update to come from December
Sony Mobile Japan announced that NTT docomo is launching the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact on its network in November. Great news for the home team we’d suppose.
But there was also the announcement of a new red color to the Xperia XZ Premium. Frankly, with the 3D sensor on the newest phone, you wouldn’t be missing out on too much between the XZ1 and the XZ Premium. But it’s better you know that while the XZ1 pair will launch with Android 8.0 Oreo, Sony will take its time through to December to upgrade the spring flagship.
While this gives us a clearer timeline as to when other Xperias will start seeing the bump up, keep in mind that just because it’s happening for one carrier variant doesn’t mean it will for another and that unlocked versions will usually get priority.
All that said, Sony is a very proactive company with its software updates.