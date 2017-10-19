Sony is primarily known for its overpriced high-end phones stateside, which tend to get frequent discounts and fast software updates without completely making up for their repetitive, old-fashioned designs.

Unfortunately, that’s pretty much what we can say about the mid-range Xperia XA1 Plus as well. Unveiled back at IFA Berlin in late August, the 5.5-incher has only just kicked off its US pre-orders on Amazon, launching in a few days at a slightly excessive price.

Namely, October 23 and $379.99 unlocked in black, blue and gold paint jobs. Hilariously described as borderless by the American e-commerce giant, the Helio P20-powered device sports painfully thick screen bezels.

Its pivotal selling point is likely a large 3430 mAh battery, beating the capacity of the 6-inch XA1 Ultra’s cell by a very significant 730 mAh. But Amazon currently charges as little as $338 for the overall larger and older Sony mid-ranger. And the XA1 Ultra features a 16MP selfie camera in addition to a 23-megapixel rear shooter.

In contrast, the $380 5.5-inch Full HD Sony Xperia XA1 Plus only comes with an 8MP front-facing snapper, as well as the same 23MP main camera as its cousin.

Bottom line, this thing needs a discount ASAP, especially since its side-mounted fingerprint reader is disabled on US turf. The rest of the specs aren’t bad by any means, including 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD expansion, Android 7.0 Nougat with an already planned upgrade to 8.0 Oreo, quick battery charging, and ClearAudio+ technology.