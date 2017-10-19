Everyone likes free money, but if you can’t get an outright discount on a brand-new wearable device, a pre-order gift will do just fine. Especially one highlighting a key selling point of the $299.99 Samsung Gear Sport.

You only have until next Thursday, October 26, to secure yourselves an early copy of the fitness-centric, swim-ready Tizen smartwatch from Samsung.com or participating Best Buy locations nationwide, and score six free months of Spotify Premium service.

Remember, the market-leading music streaming app is now available on your wrist with its full functionality, offline playback included, and since the Gear Sport comes with 4GB internal storage space, you can leave your phone behind and take your favorite tunes with you for a run.

With no ads, unlimited skips and high-quality audio support, a Spotify Premium subscription typically costs $9.99 a month. Hence, you’ll be saving around 60 bucks by ordering the Samsung Gear Sport at its full retail price in the next week, and redeeming your freebie between October 27 and November 11. All you’re going to need is a valid receipt and a bit of patience, as promo codes will be mailed within 4-6 weeks after verification.

Then again, Black Friday is drawing near and Apple Watches still reign supreme, so it may not be such a bad idea to wait a little longer for a nice, straightforward product markdown.