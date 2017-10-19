Samsung isn’t as forthcoming about the box office performance of the company’s flagship smartphones these days as a few years back, when the chaebol frequently boasted various sales achievements attained by blockbusters like the Galaxy S4 or S5.

But we still got a pretty good idea of the Galaxy S8’s commercial success achieved between late April and early July, as well as the extremely early reception of the Note 8 in the US and South Korea.

Regional market researchers continue to deem the S Pen-wielding “Infinity Display” flagship a smash hit in Samsung’s homeland, where it’s currently selling north of 10,000 units every day.

Keep in mind that a whopping 850,000 Galaxy Note 8 devices were reportedly pre-ordered in Korea in advance of the official September 21 release, followed by a steady 20 to 30K sales a day through the end of the month.

That crazy pace understandably slowed down in October, nonetheless standing close to 20,000 daily units on occasion, and never dropping below 10K. Incredibly enough, those numbers are similar to the local interest generated by the Galaxy S8 duo at the same point in the spring flagships’ commercial run.

Of course, you have to figure that everywhere else the Galaxy Note 8 is significantly less popular than the GS8 and S8+, since the former’s total global shipments are expected to “barely” cross 10 million copies by the end of the year. Still a phenomenal tally for a phone part of a family that was considered nichey and a tough sell just a couple of years ago.