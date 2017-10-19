OPPO F5 will split on RAM, OPPO F5 Youth drops a selfie camera

The Selfie Master will come in three forms this year, according to a Thai promotional flyer for the OPPO F5, OPPO F5 6GB and OPPO F5 Youth.

We already have a hint of many of the specs that the OPPO F5 6GB thanks to a retail webpage dump, but it looks like we have two other phones to deal with. OPPOCLUB pulled a page showing them off.

The main difference between the F5 and F5 6GB will be in the RAM department — the former will have 4GB while the latter is just kind of self-explanatory, we guess. The OPPO F5 Youth, meanwhile, will differ from the other two with a single 16-megapixel selfie camera as opposed to dual 12-megapixel units.

All devices will have AI-enhanced beauty modes, facial recognition for authentication and 6-inch 2:1 displays at 1080p. We suspect that more differences will pop up on the internals, but nothing gets called out here other than the F5 6GB’s 64GB of storage.

Pre-orders in Thailand will come with a VIP card, an OPPO-branded bag and a special gift box. We should expect a launch event on October 26.