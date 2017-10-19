Android

OPPO F5 will split on RAM, OPPO F5 Youth drops a selfie camera

Contents
Advertisement

The Selfie Master will come in three forms this year, according to a Thai promotional flyer for the OPPO F5, OPPO F5 6GB and OPPO F5 Youth.

We already have a hint of many of the specs that the OPPO F5 6GB thanks to a retail webpage dump, but it looks like we have two other phones to deal with. OPPOCLUB pulled a page showing them off.

The main difference between the F5 and F5 6GB will be in the RAM department — the former will have 4GB while the latter is just kind of self-explanatory, we guess. The OPPO F5 Youth, meanwhile, will differ from the other two with a single 16-megapixel selfie camera as opposed to dual 12-megapixel units.

All devices will have AI-enhanced beauty modes, facial recognition for authentication and 6-inch 2:1 displays at 1080p. We suspect that more differences will pop up on the internals, but nothing gets called out here other than the F5 6GB’s 64GB of storage.

Pre-orders in Thailand will come with a VIP card, an OPPO-branded bag and a special gift box. We should expect a launch event on October 26.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
OPPOCLUB
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Asia, dual camera, F5, F5 6GB, F5 Youth, Leaks, memory, News, Oppo, Rumors, Selfie Phone
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.