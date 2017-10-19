Android

OPPO F5 to insist on Selfie Expert position with 12MP dual cameras

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches IPS
1080 x 2160 (~403 ppi)

Memory

6GB RAM

Storage

64GB storage
microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 20MP
Front: 12MP dual-camera system

Battery

4,000mAh non-removable

Release Date

October 26th, 2017

Operating System

Android 7.0 Nougat

We still have a week to go before OPPO launches the F5, its latest “Selfie Expert” device. At this point, we might not have any suspense to hold onto.

Filipino outlet YugaTech claims to have uncovered the specifications from the OPPO F5 from an online retailer product page. We have taken that information and have combined it with previously teased tidbits to form the spec sheet above. Keep in mind that this could be just one version of the device and that some or all pieces of information are false — so it always is with leaks.

The big purported reveals are with the camera parameters as the photo-taking capabilities are supposed to be this phone’s cornerstone — dual 12-megapixel sensors may provide two different focal lengths or enhanced brightness and color data.

There is a headphone jack (and some free earbuds), Bluetooth 4.2 and a Micro-USB port.

With all the marketing and even the rumors coming out of Southeast Asia, it sounds like the OPPO F5 will be exclusive to this region.

