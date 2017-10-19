HMD Global is expected to “courageously” go after the latest mainstream flagship smartphones soon with a slim-bezeled Nokia 9 controversially lacking a headphone jack, but first, there’s a tiny little gap between the 6 and 8 that a new upper mid-range 7 aims to fill.

This “pocketable beauty” foreshadows the 9 in a way, moving the fingerprint sensor to the back while oddly enough retaining the 6 and 8’s generous screen borders. But we can’t say we mind very much seeing the Nokia 7 borrow plenty of other features from the substantially pricier 8.

Although you only get one rear-facing camera and one selfie shooter this time around, the two can still come together and produce “Bothies” courtesy of a proprietary technology dubbed Dual-Sight that allows you to share “both sides of every story.”

Basically, you can simultaneously use the 16MP main camera and 5MP front-facing snapper with the Dual-Sight mode, which sounds gimmicky… and fun.

Nokia OZO Audio is another premium function “borrowed” from the Nokia 8, enabling “immersive” sound recordings in “incredible detail.” Oh, and the bulging rear cam is of course equipped with powerful Zeiss imaging technology to “enhance your storytelling experience.”

Speaking of power, the Nokia 7 packs a respectable but far from impressive Snapdragon 630 processor, surprisingly paired with up to 6GB RAM. Pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat runs the software show… for the time being, with an Oreo upgrade undoubtedly around the corner, and the 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen is about as sharp as you expect, at 1920 x 1080 pixels, or Full HD resolution.

Made of 7000 series aluminum, with diamond cut bevelled edges and a thin 7.9mm profile accommodating a 3.5mm audio jack, the Nokia 7 also features a decent 3,000 mAh battery, setting you back the equivalent of $375 in China in an “entry-level” 4GB RAM variant.

Regional pre-orders are underway now, actual shipments will begin on October 24, and the 6 gig RAM configuration costs CNY 2,699, or $407. No words on international availability just yet.