JerryRigEverything takes on LG V30 in durability tests

Zack Nelson took LG’s latest flagship phone through his usual volley of tests and has posted the results on his JerryRigEverything YouTube channel.

The V30 is MIL-STD-810G compliant and can survive ingress up to IP68 levels. It also has an OLED FullVision display and cover glass for its camera. There’s a lot of payload that needs to survive daily use and the occasional thrill and spill. Will this phone handle it all?

While we do encourage supporting creators on YouTube, we do have simple takeaways below the video if you’re in a crunch. We do suggest getting more nuance by clicking “play” if you have the time.