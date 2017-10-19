JerryRigEverything takes on LG V30 in durability tests
Zack Nelson took LG’s latest flagship phone through his usual volley of tests and has posted the results on his JerryRigEverything YouTube channel.
The V30 is MIL-STD-810G compliant and can survive ingress up to IP68 levels. It also has an OLED FullVision display and cover glass for its camera. There’s a lot of payload that needs to survive daily use and the occasional thrill and spill. Will this phone handle it all?
While we do encourage supporting creators on YouTube, we do have simple takeaways below the video if you’re in a crunch. We do suggest getting more nuance by clicking “play” if you have the time.
- The Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display, the selfie camera and the rear cameras scratches at a level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale — typical for glass and with most other flagships this year.
- The fingerprint sensor’s scanning abilities can be compromised with scratching — most such sensors do survive scratches.
- Thick layers of steel comprise the entire mid-frame and the buttons on them, lending some durability to them.
- Individual display OLEDs will burn out after about 10 seconds of contact with a lighter flame.
- The V30 survives Nelson’s back-and-forth bend test with flying colors — ingress protection is maintained and only slight flexing with the frame and glass occurred before they corrected back to normal.
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%