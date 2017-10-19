Android

iPhone X to affect iPhone 8 significantly, HTC U11 Plus leaked & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how the iPhone X will drop production of the iPhone 8 by a crazy 50%. The HTC U11 Plus follows as we get some leaked renders on video. Bixby 2.0 follows as we learn that it’ll become more of a platform for more devices going forward. The Samsung Gear Sport pre-orders follow as we hear that deals include six months of free Spotify Premium. We end today’s show discussing deals for the Essential Phone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
The Essential Phone is interesting again thanks to a $100 unlocked Best Buy discount
Samsung Gear Sport pre-orders come with six free months of Spotify Premium access
Bixby 2.0 will be “available on any and all devices”
HTC U11 Plus bears obvious resemblance to U11 in leaked renders, but differences are crucial
Industry sources say declines in iPhone 8 demand are fastest

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!