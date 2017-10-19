Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how the iPhone X will drop production of the iPhone 8 by a crazy 50%. The HTC U11 Plus follows as we get some leaked renders on video. Bixby 2.0 follows as we learn that it’ll become more of a platform for more devices going forward. The Samsung Gear Sport pre-orders follow as we hear that deals include six months of free Spotify Premium. We end today’s show discussing deals for the Essential Phone.

– The Essential Phone is interesting again thanks to a $100 unlocked Best Buy discount

– Samsung Gear Sport pre-orders come with six free months of Spotify Premium access

– Bixby 2.0 will be “available on any and all devices”

– HTC U11 Plus bears obvious resemblance to U11 in leaked renders, but differences are crucial

– Industry sources say declines in iPhone 8 demand are fastest