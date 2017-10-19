Industry sources say declines in iPhone 8 demand are fastest

Between the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, sources tell The Economic Daily News out of Taiwan that between 10 million and 12 million units will be produced through the end of the year. That’s only in addition to the 2 million to 3 million units that assembler Foxconn has processed.

Insiders say that production has already started to slow down within the first few months. For a new iPhone model, that’s something that usually doesn’t come until at least the half-year mark.

The obvious spoiler to this pair is the iPhone X — analysts have seen this more expensive and richly featured device to be a heavy depressant for iPhone 8 sales. Apple seems to be pushing production for that device quite heavily, but if production continues to struggle as we’ve been hearing, supply issues could crop up and stick around for a long time. There may be another change in the iPhone 8’s fortunes by January.

As of midday, AAPL shares were down near 2.7 percent on the rotten chatter.