Google responds to Pixel 2 XL display complaints

It’s accurate. It’s dull. It’s tinted weird. It’s patchy and rotten.

Early reviews and hot takes have been harsh on the Pixel 2 XL‘s 6-inch plastic OLED display, both the device and the display purportedly of LG’s making. There are some stories that come per device, but the general trend is there, laid out in Reddit, Twitter and forum posts. The default visual tuning mode on the Pixel 2 XL is set to “Vivid.”

Can I get a “Vlad was right” chorus going? https://t.co/JHWaCH2mus — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) October 19, 2017

When people think about OLED displays, they think of bright, oversaturated, popped images with color gamuts wider than sRGB. It’s a standard. As far as that goes, Google had the following to say to CNET:

We designed the Pixel display to have a more natural and accurate rendition of colors this year but we know some people prefer more vivid colors so we’ve added an option to boost colors by 10% for a more saturated display. We’re always looking at people’s responses to Pixel and we will look at adding more color options through a software update if we see a lot of feedback.

Well, that sorts some of our problems out.

The rest of the problems — perceived noise and bad tints — may lie with LG. Its display-making subsidiary has taken large infusions of money to upgrade its production capacity. It was able to obtain some plastic OLED displays on a smaller scale for its earlier G Flex and G Flex 2 devices in 2014 and 2015. Lots of chrominance noise gave whites on the first phone’s display a darker, pastier tone. There were improvements in the iteration, but it wasn’t in A+ territory.

So, where do the concerns lie for you? Keep in mind that the smaller Pixel 2, made by HTC, has an OLED display as well. The first Pixel and Pixel XL devices, also made by HTC, had OLED displays from Samsung.