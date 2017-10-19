DIY enthusiasts, voyeurs of smartphone torture and everyday admirers of Google designs curious to get a closer look at the innards of the hot new Pixel 2 XL should be happy to see iFixit publish its latest in a popular series of step-by-step teardown guides.

It’s all for scientific purposes, of course, and although one Google Pixel 2 XL unit was obviously harmed in the process of examining its components and everything that holds them together, something tells us these guys are more than capable of restoring the device to working condition.

Besides, think of all the untrained users who will look at the phone’s repairability score and realize it’s not as easy as it seems to replace a battery, display or random faulty modem. 6 out of 10 points isn’t bad, don’t get us wrong, but the original Pixel XL got 7, and we still wouldn’t have recommended any home repairs.

The Pixel 2 XL’s LG-made battery is truly non-removable, with a very “stubborn” midframe and “tight-fitting display cable covers” also in tow to complicate the disassembly process.

On the bright side, “many components” are essentially modular, including the fingerprint sensor, and you only have nine common Phillips screws to remove if you insist on doing this at home.

Unsurprisingly, the 6-incher hides parts from an assortment of companies under its hood, including Samsung, Qualcomm, Avago and Murata. There’s also an in-house Pixel Visual Core co-processor that iFixit can’t say much about.

Meanwhile, the Active Edge input method is described as “similar to the MacBook’s Force Touch trackpad, but cooler” on close inspection. The squeezy sensors feel like the “kind of feature Apple will “invent” in a couple of years”, which is a pretty sick burn for the Cupertino-based company.