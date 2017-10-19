Was all the hype surrounding the Essential Phone much ado about nothing, or is Sprint simply incapable of capitalizing on the controversial “edge-to-edge” handset’s appeal, despite big and early Flex Lease discounts?

Unless Android co-creator and Essential Products founder Andy Rubin decides to prematurely throw in the towel, admitting box-office defeat just a couple of months after his startup company was valued at a whopping $1.2 billion, we may not find out the definitive answer to that question for a while longer.

What we can tell you today is the unlocked Essential Phone costs $100 less than its list price at Best Buy with no clear signs that we’re looking at a time-limited deal. Even if that turns out to be the case, it feels a little soon for an outright device markdown.

There are no catches and no strings attached, mind you, suggesting the eye-catching but divisive 5.7-incher is indeed not selling so well nationwide.

On the bright side, if you were on the fence about purchasing the “Black Moon” version (the “Pure White” flavor is still expensive and hard to come by), this is definitely the time to pull the trigger.

At $599.99, with GSM and CDMA compatibility for AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon, the Essential Phone is almost a must-buy. It’s made of titanium and ceramic, packing a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space and 3040 mAh battery, with dual 13MP cameras also in tow that are reportedly getting better and better with frequent software updates. Speaking of, odds are you won’t have to wait very long for Android Oreo.