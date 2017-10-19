Chinese ODM made Google Pixel Buds, FCC docs say

Chinese company Weifang Goertek Electronics has filed documents at the FCC to certify the Google Pixel Buds for RF use in the US. The ODM generally produces VR headsets, Bluetooth audio products and robotics for major clients, including Samsung and Lenovo.

Reddit user /u/SocraticBliss was one of the first to pick up the product listing at the Office of Engineering and Technology. We also know that HTC is the ODM for the Pixel 2 and that LG produced the Pixel 2 XL. These products as well as two Google Home smart speakers, a Daydream View VR headset, an instant-capture miniature camera and these Bluetooth earbuds fall under the “Made by Google” banner. While the design department may have had a few field days on these projects, the task of manufacturing them has ultimately fallen on many companies.

The Google Pixel Buds, which are touted to bring instant conversational translation between 40 languages, have yet to go on sale.