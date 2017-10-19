Android Instant Apps now tied with “Try Now” tag on Play Store

We first learned about Android Instant Apps back when Android 7.0 Nougat was still just Android N at Google I/O. Testing has been ongoing and progress has been slow — we have yet to arrive at the utopia of not having to download an app to get a slice of an app interface to do what we need.

But the hope is that we finally have enough apps to have to showcase them and what they can do in what’s essentially an extended interactive advertisement. The Google Play Store has a new “Apps to Try Now” section and, presumably, if your phone supports running instant apps, you’ll see a “try now” button on their listings.

So far, there are only eight apps in the category:

Hollar

Skyscanner

NYTimes – Crossword

BuzzFeed: News, Tasty, Quizzes

Onefootball Live Soccer Scores

Red Bull TV: Live Sports, Music & Entertainment

dotloop

ShareTheMeal – Help children

Now, if only more phones were able to take advantage of instant apps…