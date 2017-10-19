Android

Android Instant Apps now tied with “Try Now” tag on Play Store

Contents
Advertisement

We first learned about Android Instant Apps back when Android 7.0 Nougat was still just Android N at Google I/O. Testing has been ongoing and progress has been slow — we have yet to arrive at the utopia of not having to download an app to get a slice of an app interface to do what we need.

But the hope is that we finally have enough apps to have to showcase them and what they can do in what’s essentially an extended interactive advertisement. The Google Play Store has a new “Apps to Try Now” section and, presumably, if your phone supports running instant apps, you’ll see a “try now” button on their listings.

So far, there are only eight apps in the category:

  • Hollar
  • Skyscanner
  • NYTimes – Crossword
  • BuzzFeed: News, Tasty, Quizzes
  • Onefootball Live Soccer Scores
  • Red Bull TV: Live Sports, Music & Entertainment
  • dotloop
  • ShareTheMeal – Help children

Now, if only more phones were able to take advantage of instant apps…

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
Google Play Store
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android Instant Apps, Apps, Google, News, Play Store, software
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.