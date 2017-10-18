Android

Verizon opens enrollment for Total Mobile Protection with $29 screen repairs

If you opted against paying for Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection program when you first bought your smartphone, you now have a second chance to get cheap repairs and better replacement coverage at a lower price.

The carrier is opening up enrollments for Total Mobile Protection to any smartphone purchased in the last 24 months for $11 per month per device. The enrollment period runs from tomorrow, October 19, through to November 17.

Benefits include next-day replacement for loss, theft, damage and post-warranty faults, 296 repair shops across the nation and up to three claims covered per year. The deductible for cracked screen repairs, by the way, has gone down from $49 to $29.

Of course, over the course of a year, you’re paying $121 for phone insurance, so make sure you’re going about this wisely.

