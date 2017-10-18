iOS

US Venmo users can now use it to pay at web stores

Two million merchants across the United States now take PayPal’s peer-to-peer payment method, Venmo, through the company’s payment processing platform, Braintree. In addition to in-app payments, Venmo funds will now be able to be used on purchases from Braintree-enabled mobile web outlets.

The company has been pushing the intimacy between peers and the select businesses that support Venmo with its social feed — full of invoice memos filled with facetious jokes and emoji — to increase merchant uptake with PayPal’s umbrella of point-of-payment services.

Dual-purchase incentives may soon be offered with jointly-branded PayPal and Venmo checkout buttons. Venmo purchases are also protected through PayPal’s purchase protection terms.

Via
Reuters
Source
PayPal
