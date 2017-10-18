We’re just over a month away from Black Friday and the customary special sales activities closely following Turkey Day, but if you’re looking to skip those painfully long lines and secure yourselves a nice little smartphone deal in advance with minimal effort, TCL has you covered.

The Chinese company’s first and still most enticing BlackBerry-branded handset is widely available stateside at a solid discount for the first time since making its commercial debut back in late May.

$50 off a $550 list price might not sound life-changing, but you have to remember this is basically the only modern Android phone keeping the physical QWERTY keyboard flame burning in 2017. Don’t even get us started again on the epic battery life of a mobile device with reasonable horsepower and a more than decent rear camera sensor borrowed from the Google Pixel.

Bottom line, the BlackBerry KEYone feels like an absolute bargain at $500, which is why this special offer is merely going to last 24 hours tops. The clock has started ticking at midnight Central Time today, Wednesday, October 18.

Yes, you’re looking at marked-down unlocked variants available through Best Buy and Amazon, although the former only lists the GSM-compatible model (for AT&T and T-Mobile) at $499.99, while the latter has the $500 CDMA-supporting device (for Verizon) in stock, with GSM inventory depleted at the time of writing.

You get 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage here, as well as a black-and-silver combo instead of an elegant all-black exterior.