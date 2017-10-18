Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is already $30 off

It didn’t take long for the deals to start rolling in on Samsung’s latest fitness band. Even with improvements like offline Spotify playback and immersion capabilities to swimming pool depths, the Gear Fit2 Pro seems like it needs some help getting sold.

Samsung and Amazon have the band for sale at $169.99, a $30 or 15 percent discount from its usual price. It’s available in either Liquid Black or Diamond Red in both large and small configurations — the main difference between the two is in the buckle length.

Technically, the device is $10 cheaper than last year’s Gear Fit2 right now.