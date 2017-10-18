Android

OnePlus 5 out of stock at American, Europe, Australia websites

As of press time, OnePlus has not refilled stock for the US, Canada, Europe and Australia markets. In France, the limited edition device created with artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac has also gone out of stock.

Only Hong Kong and India have inventory for immediate shipping. Chinese customers were redirected to JD.com for purchases for at least the past week.

PCMag‘s Sascha Segan pointed this out on Twitter:

Rumors of a OnePlus 5T have been swirling for the past few weeks, but OnePlus has made no indication of another device coming around, at least just yet. We have asked OnePlus for comment.

The OnePlus 5 debuted nary four months ago in most of the world. It debuted in Australia in late August.

