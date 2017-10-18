Android

HTC U11 Plus battery to match that of the Huawei Mate 10’s

Forget the iPhone X or the Pixel 2 XL — 4,000mAh seems to be the milestone we’re looking to for our end-of-the-year phablets. The Huawei Mate 10 racked it up.

Well, HTC has something built up for November 2 and we’re suspecting it to be the U11 Life and/or the U11 Plus. And one of the company’s developer fans, @LlabTooFeR, supposedly has a detail hammered out for the U11 Plus.

With the 4,000mAh battery on the U11 Plus will come some major spec upgrades from the regular U11, including a 2:1 display. As for the dimensions, here’s a comparison between that device and the lesser-capable U Ultra:

ModelHWT
HTC U11153.9mm75.9mm7.9mm
HTC U Ultra162.4mm79.8mm8mm

Will future smartphones continue to up the mAh count while limiting size compromise? Newer technologies eventually have to come along, right?

