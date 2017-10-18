HTC U11 Plus battery to match that of the Huawei Mate 10’s

Forget the iPhone X or the Pixel 2 XL — 4,000mAh seems to be the milestone we’re looking to for our end-of-the-year phablets. The Huawei Mate 10 racked it up.

Well, HTC has something built up for November 2 and we’re suspecting it to be the U11 Life and/or the U11 Plus. And one of the company’s developer fans, @LlabTooFeR, supposedly has a detail hammered out for the U11 Plus.

HTC U11+ will be featured by ~4000mah battery.

Physical size of the device is comparable to U11 with some minor increase in X-Y-Z dimensions — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 18, 2017

With the 4,000mAh battery on the U11 Plus will come some major spec upgrades from the regular U11, including a 2:1 display. As for the dimensions, here’s a comparison between that device and the lesser-capable U Ultra:

Model H W T HTC U11 153.9mm 75.9mm 7.9mm HTC U Ultra 162.4mm 79.8mm 8mm

Will future smartphones continue to up the mAh count while limiting size compromise? Newer technologies eventually have to come along, right?