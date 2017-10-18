HTC U11 Plus battery to match that of the Huawei Mate 10’s
Forget the iPhone X or the Pixel 2 XL — 4,000mAh seems to be the milestone we’re looking to for our end-of-the-year phablets. The Huawei Mate 10 racked it up.
Well, HTC has something built up for November 2 and we’re suspecting it to be the U11 Life and/or the U11 Plus. And one of the company’s developer fans, @LlabTooFeR, supposedly has a detail hammered out for the U11 Plus.
HTC U11+ will be featured by ~4000mah battery.
Physical size of the device is comparable to U11 with some minor increase in X-Y-Z dimensions
— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 18, 2017
With the 4,000mAh battery on the U11 Plus will come some major spec upgrades from the regular U11, including a 2:1 display. As for the dimensions, here’s a comparison between that device and the lesser-capable U Ultra:
|Model
|H
|W
|T
|HTC U11
|153.9mm
|75.9mm
|7.9mm
|HTC U Ultra
|162.4mm
|79.8mm
|8mm
Will future smartphones continue to up the mAh count while limiting size compromise? Newer technologies eventually have to come along, right?