Google Pixel 2 Visual Core, HTC U11 Plus rumors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recently discovered Google Pixel 2 Visual Core processor. Then we talk about the rumors of a probable HTC U11 Plus and its recent benchmarks. Qualcomm and Apple follow as we hear that the relationships are all improving. The BlackBerry Motion is next as we notice that it already begun pre-orders in the UK. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the BlackBerry KEYone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon goes $50 off to $500 today only
BlackBerry Motion will apparently arrive in the UK on November 10, pre-orders are live at £399
Qualcomm calls relationship with Apple ‘strong’ and ‘broad’, anticipating eventual patent peace
Benchmarks may have confirmed 6-inch 2:1 screen and Android 8.0 as key HTC U11 Plus specs
Google Pixel Visual Core is the company’s machine-learning co-processor for Pixel 2

