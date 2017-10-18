Essential Products sued by company backed by Tony Fadell

One of the creators of the iPod is going after one of the creators of Android, if only by legal proxy.

A company called Keyssa is suing Essential Products for theft of trade secrets in federal district court in San Francisco. That company is responsible for a pin-based accessories connector that had been n the works since 2009 and may be on a Samsung phone in the near future, thanks to an agreement between the two entities and Hon Hai Precision Industry — the parent company of Foxconn.

The Essential PH-1 device debuted with a pin-based connector for accessories. Keyssa claims it was negotiating with Essential for 10 months before the relationship ended. In August, the phone maker went with Lattice Semiconductor’s SiBEAM division for a different component. Keyssa insists that many of its production and integration techniques were used as trade secrets were improperly acquired.

In a statement to Reuters, Keyssa wrote:

Keyssa has not been compensated for Essential’s use of this guidance and know-how. We are pursuing this action because our attempts to resolve this matter through discussions with Essential have not been successful.

Tony Fadell, a co-creator of the original iPod and recently of Google’s Nest, provides capital to Keyssa. Andy Rubin, a co-creator of Android, founded Essential.