Android

Essential Products sued by company backed by Tony Fadell

Contents
Advertisement

One of the creators of the iPod is going after one of the creators of Android, if only by legal proxy.

A company called Keyssa is suing Essential Products for theft of trade secrets in federal district court in San Francisco. That company is responsible for a pin-based accessories connector that had been n the works since 2009 and may be on a Samsung phone in the near future, thanks to an agreement between the two entities and Hon Hai Precision Industry — the parent company of Foxconn.

The Essential PH-1 device debuted with a pin-based connector for accessories. Keyssa claims it was negotiating with Essential for 10 months before the relationship ended. In August, the phone maker went with Lattice Semiconductor’s SiBEAM division for a different component. Keyssa insists that many of its production and integration techniques were used as trade secrets were improperly acquired.

In a statement to Reuters, Keyssa wrote:

Keyssa has not been compensated for Essential’s use of this guidance and know-how. We are pursuing this action because our attempts to resolve this matter through discussions with Essential have not been successful.

Tony Fadell, a co-creator of the original iPod and recently of Google’s Nest, provides capital to Keyssa. Andy Rubin, a co-creator of Android, founded Essential.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phandroid
Source
Reuters
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
accessories, Essential, Essential 360 Camera, Essential Phone, Keyssa, Lawsuit, News
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.