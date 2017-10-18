While we wait impatiently to see if the iPhone X can surpass the near-flawless total DxOMark Mobile score of the new Google Pixel 2, the Galaxy Note 8’s perfect rating for camera stills, as well as the iPhone 8 Plus’s own remarkable 94 points overall photo and video-capturing tally, there’s a solid alternative you may also want to consider.

Or rather a “professional-quality” companion device for your already impressive smartphone. The DxO ONE is manufactured and sold by the same French company behind the “trusted industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.”

Currently, you can only pair the “DSLR-quality”, ultra-compact $499 camera with select iPhones, taking their imaging skills to the next level courtesy of a 1-inch 20.2MP sensor sporting f/1.8 maximum aperture and supporting both RAW and JPEG shooting formats.

But in response to “market needs” and “one of the most frequent requests” of prospective DxO ONE buyers, the miniaturized and connected top-shelf camera for phones and tablets will finally expand to Android users before long.

All we know about this second version of the DxO ONE is it’ll exclusively support USB Type-C devices, with “preview” units heading out already to Early Access program participants in advance of a proper launch.

We’re guessing there won’t be many differences between Android and iOS-compatible models, with the necessary apps free to download from the two platforms’ respective stores.

But version 3.0 of the DxO ONE iOS software is now enhanced with Multi-Camera Facebook Live capabilities and Time-Lapse features, which may not come to the Android app right off the bat. Still, there’s something to make everyone happy about owning or planning to own the smartphone camera attachment today.