It’s not every day you see two BlackBerry-branded smartphones make headlines, but it’s probably high time TCL finished with the teasing and went on to launch the long-promised all-touch Motion in Western markets.

Previously available only across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from dominant regional distributor Axiom Telecom, the 5.5-inch BlackBerry Motion has discreetly expanded to the UK, where it’s up for pre-orders through Carphone Warehouse.

This is the same retailer that rapidly welcomed the KEYone Black Edition on British shores on the heels of the 4GB RAM-packing model’s international announcement. It’s also a generally trusted source of mobile equipment hard or impossible to find elsewhere, but alas, it cannot commit to swift deliveries just yet.

The earliest you can hope to receive the £399 SIM-free BlackBerry Motion is on November 10, compared to an estimated October 22 shipping date over in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The UK price sounds fair, considering a silver KEYone costs 100 extra quid, and an all-black variant sets you back a whopping £549.

The Motion is also coated in black, although the rear camera portion creates a somewhat divisive contrast with a gunmetal paint job. You get a fingerprint scanner mounted below the Full HD touchscreen, water and dust protection, Snapdragon 625 processing power, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 12 and 8MP shooters, as well as a massive 4000mAh battery.

No official words on US retail costs, but £399 converts to around $525, supporting our hopes of a $450 or so MSRP.