Bixby 2.0 will be “available on any and all devices”

Samsung has announced Bixby 2.0, “a bold reinvention” of the company’s AI-powered assistant with more emphasis on third-party services and single package applications that will work on phones, televisions, speakers, refrigerators and other devices.

The open nature of the platform is being emphasized at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco this week with multiple panels focusing on big data, SDKs and more. A services marketplace is envisioned as the ground for revenue trees.

Samsung’s new Bixby development leader, Eui-suk Chung, also said that natural language will be a big part of Bixby 2.0.

It will be more personal, with enhanced natural language capabilities for more natural commands and complex processing, so it can really get to know and understand not only who you are, but who members of your family are, and tailor its response and actions appropriately.

The launch of Bixby 1.0 was notoriously plagued with delays for its voice interaction suite in English and Chinese.

A private beta will begin and a select group of developers will take part in it before enrollment widens out.