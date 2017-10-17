Android

Folding ZTE Axon M snaps into AT&T lineup

Processor

Qualcomm MSM8996 Pro Snapdragon 821
Quad-core (4x2.15GHz Kryo)
Adreno 530 GPU

Screen Size

Dual 5.2 inches TFT
1080 x 1920 (~426 ppi)
Combined ~6.8 inches
2160 x 1920
Gorilla Glass 5

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

20MP @ f/1.8 w/ image stabilization

Battery

3,180mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0

Weight

230 grams

Operating System

Android 7.1.2 Nougat

According to a CSE & Vantege survey, 68 percent of respondents said that they switch between apps “frequently,” and ZTE is capitalizing on this “pain point” to launch its brand as a salve in the iterative mobile industry. The Chinese OEM is in New York this morning to debut its first top-tier phone that will be sold by a carrier ever. That carrier will be AT&T and the phone is the Axon M.

While the company has had two Axon devices under its US belt, having network notoriety commands attention. The phone maker hopes to capitalize on that with a statement piece — a folding smartphone with two full-sized traditional displays that can come together as one, but provide a full-screen multitasking space.

When folded, the device spans 12.1mm thick. Spread out, its mass comes across as a near-square, approximately 150 x 143 mm. In addition to the specs above, we find dual bottom-firing speakers, a USB-C port with version 2.0 spec, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2. Continuing the Axon’s high performance audiio lienage, there’s 32-bit and Dolby Atmos support through the AKM 4962 chipset.

As with the other Axon phones, customers will get extended warranty amenities through the Axon Passport M program. It will come onto AT&T

