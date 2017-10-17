Xiaomi has a lot of great low-cost smartphones available from China to India, Singapore, Malaysia and even South Africa or Greece, but if you have less than $100 to spend, it’s not easy to find a respectable Redmi around you.

Unless you live in the company’s homeland, that is, where the Redmi 5A was just launched at an irresistible CNY 599 price. That equates to a measly 90 US dollars or so, and although the 5-incher is far from your typical 2017 powerhouse, it definitely provides enough bang.

Namely, a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. If that sounds a little underwhelming, even by low-end standards, let us also mention the Redmi 5A squeezes a pretty large 3000mAh battery into a relatively lightweight 137-gram package.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 5A only carries 80 extra mAh of energy, despite sporting a larger 5.5-inch display. The Redmi 5A is understandably thicker, at 8.4 mm, but overall compact and purportedly comfortable to hold.

The “antenna” bands on the back, while fake, give the modest handset a nice air of sophistication, alongside a “metal-like matte texture.” The 5-inch IPS LCD screen of course delivers HD resolution, i.e. 1280 x 720 pixels, with decent 13 and 5MP cameras slapped on the phone’s rear and front respectively.

All in all, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A is not very different from last year’s 4A, but it does run Android 7.1 Nougat out the box with the latest MIUI 9 skin on top.