2015 was the first year that Huawei was able to break 90 million handset shipments in a year. OPPO wants to get up to Huawei’s level at some point. Xiaomi‘s mission has been a bit more muddier, but it’s been one of growth at the very least.

At its Redmi 5A launch event, CEO and founder Lei Jun proclaimed that his company will hit 90 million unit shipments within this year. Jun expects to win sales from a flood of lower-end devices such as the 5A that launched at the equivalent of less than $100. It’s part of his plan to get Xiaomi to the cream of the Chinese smartphone crop by 2020.

Xiaomi was second to Huawei in second-quarter shipments this year with OPPO and vivo keeping up the rear.