Consumers Union, the US-based non-profit organization behind the time-honored Consumer Reports publication, may no longer like its Microsoft Surface notebooks, but it sure loves those best-selling Samsung Galaxy S-series Android smartphones.

Not so much the slightly bulkier and more fragile Galaxy Note 8, which was praised for its “great camera, display, and battery life” in one of the digital magazine’s latest in-depth reviews, nonetheless falling short of beating the GS8 and S8+ overall.

The first two “Infinity Display” flagships are practically tied in their uninterrupted lead of the prestigious Consumer Reports smartphone rankings, with the Galaxy S7 oldie in third place, Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 wrapping up the top five, and the Note 8 modestly ranked sixth all in all.

We honestly don’t know what’s more surprising – to see the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus dominate the charts more than six months after debuting commercially, the GS7 clinging on to a remarkable bronze medal roughly 18 months in, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus totally eclipsed by a grand total of three Samsung devices, or the Note 8 so far behind the S8 it was supposed to improve on.

Then again, you may want to consider the marginal, nay, insignificant differences between these six first-class handsets before settling on one or the other as your next daily driver. Only one point reportedly separates the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, at 81 and 80 respectively on a 100 scale. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus both score 80 points themselves, but while they’re not particularly flamboyant, they don’t fail an essential test the way the Galaxy Note 8 breaks after 50 and then 100 routine drops.