Bluetooth is the hot stuff in audio these days with that phono jack making a slow dance towards the exit from mobile phones.

The biggest trend has been with the truly wireless earbuds — Apple, Bose, Jabra and Samsung have them. Why not Google? Well, it decided to go a different route and enrich its own earbuds with services instead. The $159 Pixel Buds are set to feature a live translation feature with conversion between 40 languages.

But early reviews claim that the hard plastic inserts aren’t particularly comfy nor premium-feeling. That may lead some to feel that the cabling between the two buds may be just useless plastic. It is not. This is laid out in one advisory on the support page for the product:

The cord between the two earbuds conducts power and audio signals so do not cut it. The warranty will be voided if the cord is cut.

Maybe someone will be crazy enough to do it. Maybe Google should’ve made some wireless earbuds. Who says both can’t be right?